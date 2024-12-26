Azerbaijan's Embassy in China opens memory book for plane crash victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. In observance of the day of mourning following the crash of an AZAL passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny, the Azerbaijan Embassy in China lowered the country’s national flag, Trend reports.

The embassy sent a note to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UN offices, the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Arab League’s representation in China, and diplomatic missions in Beijing, informing them of the establishment of a memorial book at the embassy.

Additionally, posts related to the disaster were shared on the embassy’s social media accounts in China.

Diplomatic missions of foreign countries in China have expressed condolences to the Azerbaijan Embassy, with ambassadors visiting to offer their sympathies and sign the Memorial Book.

To note, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed three kilometers from Aktau Airport yesterday. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The updated data shows that among the passengers were:

37 citizens of Azerbaijan, of whom 23 died, 14 survived;

3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, all survived;

16 citizens of Russia, of whom 7 died, 9 survived;

6 citizens of Kazakhstan are all dead.

Both pilots of the airplane were killed. Of the five crew members, three survived.

