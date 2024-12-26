Kyrgyzstan kicks off construction of major logistics facility

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the "Global Hub" multi-functional customs and logistics center took place in the Alamudun district of Kyrgyzstan's Chuy region, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers.

"Today, we are launching the construction of a strategic project that meets the challenges of our time and is crucial for the country. If the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is completed by 2030 and the Bedel checkpoint begins full operations, this market will expand significantly. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan must start preparing now," Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, said at the event.

Kasymaliev observed the rapid growth of the global logistics industry, which processes, accepts, and transports millions of tons of goods daily. The construction of large warehouses, logistics centers, and hubs will be a significant driver for Kyrgyzstan's economic development.

The facility will cover a total area of more than 136,000 square meters, with 120,000 square meters dedicated to state-of-the-art warehouses. These will include temperature-controlled systems, refrigeration units for storing food and other perishable goods, as well as warehouses built to international standards for storing large quantities of pharmaceuticals. The complex will also feature dry and bonded warehouses.

The project will require an investment of $21 million. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Alkanov Group LLC have signed a cooperation agreement for the project's implementation.

