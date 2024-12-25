Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev orders government authorities to investigate Aktau plane crash

Politics Materials 25 December 2024 12:35 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Representatives of government authorities under the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev have traveled to Kazakhstan to investigate the causes of the airplane crash in Aktau, Trend reports.

According to the instruction of the head of state, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Minister of Emergency Situations, Deputy Prosecutor General, Deputy Minister of Health, Deputy Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, Vice President of AZAL, and representatives of other specialized state bodies of Azerbaijan departed to the city of Aktau (Kazakhstan) to investigate the accident on the spot.

