Azerbaijani military conscripts gain real-world experience through field training (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. According to the Defense Ministry’s training plan, practical classes were conducted during a training session held with a group of reservists in joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Following the training program, the next classes were held with reservists in field conditions.

During the classes held at the training center, the participants tested their practical skills in the incomplete disassembly and reassembly of small arms available in the armament of Azerbaijan Army Units.

Then, the reservists received training in the rules of providing first aid and worked out methods of evacuating the wounded from the area during a battle.

In the next stage, the reservists performed practical shooting using various small arms and grenade launchers.

Throughout the training session focused on studying the tactical-technical characteristics, operational guidelines, as well as methods of combat use of modern weapons and military vehicles recently adopted into the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army, reservists enhanced their practical abilities, refined their knowledge and skills, and acquired new military expertise.