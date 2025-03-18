Kyrgyzstan inaugurates diplomatic mission in Ethiopia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has put pen to paper on a decree to set up an Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Ethiopia, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

The initiative is strategically designed to optimize synergies in the realms of political engagement, trade dynamics, economic collaboration, scientific innovation, technical advancement, and cultural exchange between the two nations.



In accordance with the stipulations outlined in the Kyrgyz Republic’s Diplomatic Service Law and the legislative framework governing Foreign Policy Cooperation, the newly established diplomatic mission is set to be situated in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The Kyrgyz Cabinet has been mandated to optimize the structural and fiscal dimensions of the embassy’s functionality, alongside augmenting the human capital of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs by an increment of four roles. The Cabinet will strategically synchronize its resolutions with the stipulations delineated in the decree.

