Kazakhstan, China pave way for future water sustainability with new memo

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Water Resources of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of water resources for the first time, Trend reports.

The document was signed at the XII Meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee, which took place in Beijing, under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang.

The memorandum was signed by the Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Aldamzharov, and the Deputy Minister of Water Resources of China, Li Liangsheng. The document outlines the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the rational and sustainable use of water, the introduction of modern technologies, the distribution and development of alternative water sources, as well as the exchange of experience and joint training of personnel.

"A year ago, during a working visit to China, we reached an agreement with the Chinese side on signing a memorandum of cooperation and understanding. The development of the document began immediately and was signed today. Cooperation on water resources issues will contribute to their more efficient use, the introduction of advanced water accounting and conservation technologies, and the improvement of the qualifications of water industry specialists," said the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.

The memorandum signed between the two ministries is the first in the history of Kazakhstan and China related to mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of water resources.