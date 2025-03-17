Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The criminal cases against the citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparation and waging a war of aggression, genocide, violation of laws and rules of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and other numerous crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan continued on March 17, Trend reports.

Will be updated