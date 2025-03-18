Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan view regional projects in transport, energy infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan put their heads together to hash out regional projects in transport and energy infrastructure, Trend reports.

The matter was revealed during a telephone conversation between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

During the conversation, the dignitaries engaged in a robust exchange of heartfelt accolades and earnest aspirations for tranquility and flourishing development for their respective states, coinciding with the imminent vernal equinox celebration—Navruz.



The dialogue encompassed the pragmatic execution of strategic accords, with a focus on initiatives fostering synergistic collaboration across trade, industrial partnerships, logistical frameworks, energy solutions, agricultural advancements, tourism initiatives, and other pivotal sectors.



The heads of state from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan engaged in discussions regarding the strategic preparations for the imminent trilateral high-level convening, alongside the Central Asia-EU summit and the Climate Forum scheduled in Samarkand.

