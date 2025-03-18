President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

The congratulatory message reads:

"Dear compatriots!

I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish each of you a spring mood, good health, and success.

Novruz, a sacred relic of our great ancestors, has become a vivid example of our national and spiritual legacy, preserving to this day the rich philosophy of life and the optimistic worldview of the wise Azerbaijani people. This great holiday is a celebration of love for nature, spiritual purity, beauty, mercy, and kindness. As a bearer of the highest universal values, it holds a worthy place among the valuable examples of the world’s cultural heritage.

As an integral part of our national thinking, Novruz has played an exceptional role in shaping our traditional values. Novruz ceremonies have secured a special place in our unique treasury of spirituality, which has asserted our country as one of the ancient centers at the crossroads of civilizations. The fact that the arrival of spring is widely celebrated in every corner of our Motherland with colorful folk festivals, in line with traditions that have left their mark on the memory of centuries, is a vivid expression of our commitment to our historical and cultural heritage.

Novruz deepens communication in society, encourages sincere relations, and unites us closely in the light of the ideology of Azerbaijanism, strengthening our national solidarity. I am confident that this sense of solidarity, combined with the renewing atmosphere of spring and the spiritual strength of the glorious Victory, whose fifth anniversary we are preparing to celebrate, will ensure the proper implementation of all our nationally significant endeavors. Our compatriots living in the ancient lands liberated from occupation will continue to build and create with joy and enthusiasm under the clear skies of their ancestral lands, to which they have returned forever.

I do hope that the approaching Novruz brings prosperity, happiness, and abundant sustenance to every household and every hearth.

Happy holidays!"