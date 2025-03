BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post from her visit to Aghdara district with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.

Trend presents the post:

“Aghdara district, Hasanriz village. 18.03.2025. May Allah the Almighty grant everyone strong health, abundant joy, love, and happiness, bring a cheerful spirit to every home, and bless every household with abundance! Happy Last Tuesday!”