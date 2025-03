BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Armenia subjected Azerbaijani Army positions to fire, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

"On March 17, from 17:25 to 21:45, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the directions of the settlements of Saybaly in the Garakil region, Vagan in the Chenbarak region and Istisu in the Basarkechar region, fired at positions of the Azerbaijani Army," the statement said.