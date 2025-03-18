Greece, Italy seek EU backing for new power link

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) of Greece and Italy’s transmission system operator, Terna, are seeking EU recognition for a new electricity interconnection between the two countries, Trend reports.

The project, known as GR.ITA II, is being proposed for inclusion in the 2nd EU List of Projects of Mutual and Common Interest (PCI/PMI) at a meeting in Brussels on March 20, 2025.

The interconnection will involve a new submarine cable linking Thesprotia, Greece, and Galatina, Italy. Once completed, it will triple the current electricity exchange capacity from 500 MW to 1,500 MW. The project aims to enhance energy security, integrate European electricity markets, and help align electricity prices between the two countries.

The interconnection will feature a 240 km underwater section and 55 km of underground cables on land. It will use high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, similar to the Crete-Attica link recently completed by IPTO. The total cost is estimated at 1.85 billion euros.

If approved, the project will benefit from accelerated permitting and potential EU funding. IPTO and Terna are finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding to advance its development, with plans to include it in IPTO’s 2026-2035 Ten-Year Development Plan.