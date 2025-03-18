National Bank of Tajikistan aims to strengthen insurance co-op with EBRD

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 18. The National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) aims to bolster its partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in strengthening the capacity of its insurance oversight department and introducing new insurance services, Trend reports via the NBT.

The statement was made during a meeting between Firdavs Tolibzoda, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, and Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD’s Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia.

The sides highlighted the importance of enhancing the country’s insurance market and reviewed the "Strategy for the Development of the Insurance System in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2025-2029."

The meeting also covered topics including the development of corporate governance in banking, the growth of monetary and capital markets, and the evolution of the nation’s monetary policy. Key discussions centered around green financing and expanding bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Tolibzoda informed the EBRD delegation about the macroeconomic situation in Tajikistan, emphasizing the stability of the country’s banking system despite ongoing regional economic uncertainty.

Additionally, the National Bank of Tajikistan outlined plans to develop a unified information platform to provide stakeholders with high-quality updates on the implementation of joint projects.

The parties also discussed Tajikistan’s green economy initiatives, with the government recently adopting the "Strategy for Green Economy Development in Tajikistan for 2023-2037." This strategy, aimed at attracting green financing, includes significant institutional reforms and supports the principles of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, as well as addressing climate risks in financial institutions.

