Kyrgyz president emphasizes need to get SCO Development Bank off ground

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted the significance of establishing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Development Bank during a meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Trend reports via the president's administration.

Zhaparov, discussing key priorities for cooperation within the SCO framework, underscored the development of trade-economic and transport-logistics ties. He drove home the point that having a solid financial game plan is the name of the game.

The president stressed that Kyrgyzstan places great importance on its participation in the SCO and affirmed the need to deepen cooperation among member states in all areas of interaction. One of the significant upcoming events for Kyrgyzstan will be its upcoming chairmanship of the SCO, set to begin in the fall of this year.

In turn, Yermekbayev congratulated Zhaparov on the signing of a state border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, noting that the development was warmly welcomed by all SCO member states.

He also acknowledged Kyrgyzstan's active participation in SCO activities, crediting Zhaparov for the creation of a roadmap for cooperation with SCO dialogue partners. Additionally, he pointed to Kyrgyzstan’s proposal to establish a center in Bishkek to combat international organized crime.

In closing, Zhaparov expressed his commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the SCO framework and the practical implementation of all previously achieved agreements.

Established by China and Russia in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a political, economic, international security, and defense alliance from a Eurasian perspective. Covering over 24 percent of the globe's territory (65 percent of Eurasia) and 42 percent of the world population, it is the largest regional organization in terms of geographic breadth and population. Its combined nominal GDP as of 2024 is about 23 percent; its GDP calculated on PPP makes about 36 percent of the world's total.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel