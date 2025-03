BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Azerbaijani parliament has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the nation's Novruz and Ramadan holidays, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the end of the parliament's plenary session today, Trend reports.

