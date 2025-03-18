Wizz Air launches flights from Azerbaijani Gabala to Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Wizz Air, the Hungarian airline, is spreading its wings and taking off from Gabala in Azerbaijan straight to the bustling heart of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports.

The tickets for the Gabala-Abu Dhabi route are up for grabs on the airline's official website, with the first flights ready to take off on June 19.

Up to this point, Wizz Air has exclusively executed flight operations originating from the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

Founded in 2003, Wizz Air Holdings Plc., branded as W!ZZ, is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost airline group based in Budapest, Hungary. The corporation comprises the subsidiaries Wizz Air Hungary, Wizz Air Malta, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Wizz Air UK. The airlines operate in several cities throughout Europe, along with select locations in North Africa, the Middle East, and South and Central Asia.

