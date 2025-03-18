UK's Lammy calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to finalize peace deal swiftly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK David Lammy has welcomed the conclusion of negotiations of a draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan concluded negotiations on a historic peace agreement. We warmly welcome that achievement and encourage both sides to move to signature as soon as possible," Lammy said as he addressed the Parliament.

Meanwhile, on March 13, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the MFA stated.