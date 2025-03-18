Niger announces withdrawal from International Organization of Francophonie (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Niger has opted to disengage from the International Organization of Francophonie, Trend reports via an official notice sent to the country's diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

Per the communiqué executed by the Secretary-General of Niger's Foreign Ministry, the administration executed this resolution autonomously and apprised the entity via a correspondence dated March 7, 2025.



Diplomatic entities have been mandated to communicate with the governing bodies of the nations to which they are assigned.

