SOCAR Downstream to implement projects in Congo (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas Materials 18 March 2025 14:52 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. A delegation from SOCAR Downstream held a working meeting with the leadership of the Congolese National Petroleum Company (SNPC) and the CORAF oil refinery, Trend reports citing the company.

The meeting focused on potential projects aimed at meeting the country's fuel demand, analyzing the current state of the refinery, and developing a process model to enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

These initiatives are being carried out under a project management consultancy (PMC) agreement signed on October 11, 2024.

The proposed projects were presented to SNPC management and received approval for implementation.

