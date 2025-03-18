Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire once again

Politics Materials 18 March 2025 11:24 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. On March 18, at around 08:55, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army using small arms from their positions in the Istisu settlement of the Basarkechar district, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, from 22:15 on March 17 to 00:20 on March 18, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Arpa settlement of Keshishkand region, Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region and Vagan settlement of Chanbarak region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, the Ministry of Defense said.

