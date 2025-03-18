Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Scoop on Azerbaijan's prime export hotspots for January 2025 come to light

Economy Materials 18 March 2025 05:44 (UTC +04:00)
Scoop on Azerbaijan's prime export hotspots for January 2025 come to light

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Legal and physical entities of the Republic of Azerbaijan engaged in trade operations with partners in 128 nations globally, exporting goods to 75 countries and importing products from 124 countries in January 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that the total foreign trade turnover of the country in January 2025, considering the estimated value of exported crude oil and natural gas, reached $4.1 billion. This figure includes exports valued at $2.1 billion (50.3 percent) and imports worth $2 billion (49.7 percent), resulting in a positive trade balance of $21.2 million.

Compared to January 2024, the foreign trade turnover in current prices increased by 25.3 percent, and in real terms, it grew by 9.3 percent. Imports increased by 50.1 percent in real terms, while exports decreased by 12.5 percent.

Non-oil and gas product exports in January 2025 amounted to $245.8 million, marking a 10.7 percent increase in current prices but a 10.4 percent decrease in real terms compared to January 2024.

Based on data from the State Customs Committee, the foreign trade turnover of the country was distributed as follows: Italy accounted for 28.1 percent, Türkiye for 9.5 percent, Russia for 8.1 percent, China for 7.5 percent, Germany for 5.6 percent, Australia for 4.5 percent, the Czech Republic for 4.1 percent, the United Kingdom for 3.8 percent, Croatia for 3.7 percent, Mexico for 3.5 percent, Romania for 2.3 percent, Portugal for 2.2 percent, Greece for 2.1 percent, Georgia for 1.4 percent, Bulgaria for 1.3 percent, the United States and Iran each for 1.1 percent, Ukraine for 0.9 percent, Brazil for 0.8 percent, Belarus for 0.7 percent, and other countries accounted for 7.7 percent.

The export shares by country were as follows: Italy received 45.9 percent, Türkiye 10.1 percent, Germany 7.5 percent, Czech Republic 6.7 percent, Croatia 6.2 percent, Portugal 3.6 percent, Romania 3.5 percent, Greece 3.2 percent, Russia 2.7 percent, the United Kingdom 2.4 percent, Georgia 2.1 percent, Bulgaria 2.0 percent, Ukraine and Switzerland each 0.7 percent, Serbia 0.5 percent, Ireland 0.4 percent, Israel 0.3 percent, and Kazakhstan, the UAE, the USA, and Belarus each 0.2 percent. Other countries accounted for 0.7 percent.

In terms of non-oil and gas exports, Russia received 33.0 percent, Türkiye 15.1 percent, Georgia 10.8 percent, Switzerland 9.0 percent, Ukraine 8.9 percent, Israel 3.3 percent, Kazakhstan 2.2 percent, the USA 2.2 percent, Germany 2.1 percent, Belarus 1.9 percent, Italy 1.8 percent, the UAE 1.6 percent, Turkmenistan 1.1 percent, and Uzbekistan 1.1 percent.

Regarding imports, 18.4 percent came from China, 16.1 percent from Russia, 11.0 percent from Australia, 8.8 percent from Mexico, 8.5 percent from Türkiye, 5.9 percent from the United Kingdom, each 2.7 percent from Iran and Germany, 2.6 percent from the USA, 2.0 percent from Brazil, 1.9 percent from Italy, 1.4 percent from Belarus, and 1.2 percent from Japan and Korea, with 1.1 percent from Turkmenistan, Poland, India, and Ukraine. Kazakhstan accounted for 0.9 percent, France 0.7 percent, and other countries made up 9.6 percent of imports.

In January 2025, compared to the same month in the previous year, exports of significant product categories saw the following changes: fresh vegetables by 4.9 percent, sugar by 51.6 percent, fruit and vegetable preserves by 21.7 percent, tea by 49.1 percent, natural wines and grape juice doubled, mineral fertilizers rose by 15.4 percent, cement clinker by 6.3 percent, steel pipes by 3.1 times, steel bars by 2.4 times, cotton yarn by 16.4 percent, fruit and vegetable juices by 40.1 percent, vegetable oils by 4.2 percent, tobacco by 62.7 percent, margarine and other edible mixtures by 19.9 percent, potatoes by 60.5 percent, polypropylene by 4.6 percent, cotton fiber by 9.6 percent, and electricity by 71.5 percent. However, exports of polyethylene, raw aluminum, and bentonite clay decreased by 22.5 percent, 19.1 percent, and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, in terms of imports, wheat increased by 23.5 percent, butter, other dairy fats and pastes rose by 2.5 times, raw sugar by 99.6 percent, tea by 40.9 percent, beef by 33.1 percent, passenger cars by 22.4 percent, steel products by 27.2 percent, calculating machines, blocks, and installations by 53.9 percent, steel bars by 2.6 times, rubber tires by 61.2 percent, trucks by 30.3 percent, buses by 3.6 times, washing machines by 9.7 percent, polypropylene by 50.7 percent, cement by 35.8 percent, fresh fruits by 6.8 percent, chocolate and chocolate products by 4.1 percent, vegetable oils by 63.3 percent, flour confectionery products by 23.2 percent, potatoes by 8.1 percent, poultry and its by-products by 21.4 percent, fresh vegetables by 9.7 percent, pharmaceuticals by 30.4 percent, steel pipes by 18.6 percent, furniture by 47.3 percent, synthetic detergents by 32.4 percent, polyethylene by 20.1 percent, mineral fertilizers by 0.4 percent, steel angles by 15.4 percent, household air conditioners by 22.4 percent, and refrigerators by 3.9 percent.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more