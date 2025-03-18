Scoop on Azerbaijan's prime export hotspots for January 2025 come to light

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18.​ Legal and physical entities of the Republic of Azerbaijan engaged in trade operations with partners in 128 nations globally, exporting goods to 75 countries and importing products from 124 countries in January 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that the total foreign trade turnover of the country in January 2025, considering the estimated value of exported crude oil and natural gas, reached $4.1 billion. This figure includes exports valued at $2.1 billion (50.3 percent) and imports worth $2 billion (49.7 percent), resulting in a positive trade balance of $21.2 million.

Compared to January 2024, the foreign trade turnover in current prices increased by 25.3 percent, and in real terms, it grew by 9.3 percent. Imports increased by 50.1 percent in real terms, while exports decreased by 12.5 percent.

Non-oil and gas product exports in January 2025 amounted to $245.8 million, marking a 10.7 percent increase in current prices but a 10.4 percent decrease in real terms compared to January 2024.

Based on data from the State Customs Committee, the foreign trade turnover of the country was distributed as follows: Italy accounted for 28.1 percent, Türkiye for 9.5 percent, Russia for 8.1 percent, China for 7.5 percent, Germany for 5.6 percent, Australia for 4.5 percent, the Czech Republic for 4.1 percent, the United Kingdom for 3.8 percent, Croatia for 3.7 percent, Mexico for 3.5 percent, Romania for 2.3 percent, Portugal for 2.2 percent, Greece for 2.1 percent, Georgia for 1.4 percent, Bulgaria for 1.3 percent, the United States and Iran each for 1.1 percent, Ukraine for 0.9 percent, Brazil for 0.8 percent, Belarus for 0.7 percent, and other countries accounted for 7.7 percent.

The export shares by country were as follows: Italy received 45.9 percent, Türkiye 10.1 percent, Germany 7.5 percent, Czech Republic 6.7 percent, Croatia 6.2 percent, Portugal 3.6 percent, Romania 3.5 percent, Greece 3.2 percent, Russia 2.7 percent, the United Kingdom 2.4 percent, Georgia 2.1 percent, Bulgaria 2.0 percent, Ukraine and Switzerland each 0.7 percent, Serbia 0.5 percent, Ireland 0.4 percent, Israel 0.3 percent, and Kazakhstan, the UAE, the USA, and Belarus each 0.2 percent. Other countries accounted for 0.7 percent.

In terms of non-oil and gas exports, Russia received 33.0 percent, Türkiye 15.1 percent, Georgia 10.8 percent, Switzerland 9.0 percent, Ukraine 8.9 percent, Israel 3.3 percent, Kazakhstan 2.2 percent, the USA 2.2 percent, Germany 2.1 percent, Belarus 1.9 percent, Italy 1.8 percent, the UAE 1.6 percent, Turkmenistan 1.1 percent, and Uzbekistan 1.1 percent.