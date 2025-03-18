PASHA Bank reshapes supervisory board through regular modifications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Next changes took place in the Supervisory Board of “PASHA Bank” OJSC. Thus, since March 18, Mir Jamal Pashayev left the post of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of “PASHA Bank”. Rovshan Allahverdiyev was appointed as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the bank.

Since its foundation and up to today, for 18 years Mir Jamal Pashayev headed the Supervisory Board of “PASHA Bank” OJSC, and in 2020 he joined the list of the bank's shareholders. Mir Jamal Pashayev stated that he will continue to act as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of “PASHA Holding” and work in “PASHA Group” in other directions.

The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank, Rovshan Allahverdiyev, served as Chairman of Kapital Bank from June 2013 through May 2023. Allahverdiyev has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bank since May 2023. He is currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding.

Thus, at present, the new composition of the Supervisory Board of PASHA Bank is as follows: