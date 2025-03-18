Kazakhstan's Tokayev signs decree on establishing Atomic Energy Agency

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order to create an Atomic Energy Agency agency, Trend reports.

The new agency will take over the functions and powers of the Ministry of Energy in the areas of subsoil use related to uranium mining, atomic energy use, ensuring radiation safety for the population, and the creation and functioning of the Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone.

On October 6, 2024, a referendum was held in Kazakhstan regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country. As many as 71.12 percent of Kazakh citizens voted in favor. The voter turnout was 63.66 percent.