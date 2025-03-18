Kazakhstan focuses on public safety and security in council review

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. A regular meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, presided over by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was conducted, Trend reports.

The outcomes of the implementation of the National Security Risk Management Action Plan for 2021-2025, adopted for the implementation of the National Security Strategy, were reviewed for the year 2024.

On the course of the meeting, the government and the leaders of several relevant state agencies presented information on the achievement of key indicators. Issues that require further elaboration were discussed, including those related to public, economic, environmental, and information security.



Throughout the meeting, President Tokayev underscored that the implementation of the National Security Strategy should be assessed based on specific results that are significant for society. At the same time, the development of almost all areas should take into account the security of citizens and the state as a whole.

During the convening, salient topics pertaining to counterterrorism and radicalization were thoroughly examined.



The discourse articulated by the Chairman of the National Security Committee, Yermek Sagymbaev, encompassed a comprehensive analysis of strategic initiatives aimed at mitigating the vulnerabilities associated with terrorist and extremist phenomena, while concurrently fortifying the frameworks of anti-terrorism safeguards.



Subsequent to the convening, delineated directives were disseminated to the jurisdictional entities.

The Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the body responsible for ensuring the national security of the country and coordinating the work of various state agencies in matters related to defense, internal security, counterterrorism activities, and other areas related to the security of the state.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel