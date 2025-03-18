Azerbaijan awards State Migration Service staff with medal for distinction - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Employees of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan have been awarded a medal "For distinction in service in migration authorities", Trend reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following employees of the SMS have been awarded for their distinguished service while carrying out their official duties:
Toghrul Babayev
Konul Jabbarova
Nabi Asgarov
Sahil Fataliyev
Jahandar Hasanov
Sabuhi Musayev
Shahriyar Mustafayev
Vusal Orujov
