Azerbaijan awards State Migration Service staff with medal for distinction - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Employees of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan have been awarded a medal "For distinction in service in migration authorities", Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following employees of the SMS have been awarded for their distinguished service while carrying out their official duties:

Toghrul Babayev

Konul Jabbarova

Nabi Asgarov

Sahil Fataliyev

Jahandar Hasanov

Sabuhi Musayev

Shahriyar Mustafayev

Vusal Orujov

