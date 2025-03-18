Uzbekistan's Silk Avia launches regular flights from Tashkent to Andijan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan's Silk Avia has thrown its hat in the ring with the launch of regular flights on the Tashkent-Andijan-Tashkent route, Trend reports.

Per the directives from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the initiation of the new flight operations is slated for March 20 of the current calendar year.



The flight operations are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays, facilitating optimal transit solutions for travelers navigating between the two urban centers.



Recently, Silk Avia airline initiated non-stop operations on the Bukhara-Urgench-Bukhara corridor. The flight operations are conducted on a weekly cadence every Saturday as part of the established schedule.



Moreover, Uzbekistan Helicopters, operating under the Silk Avia brand, has initiated flight operations on the Nukus-Muynak-Nukus corridor.



Air travel services are scheduled tri-weekly: specifically on the first day of the week, the fifth day, and the seventh day. Operations are conducted utilizing the LET L-410 airframe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel