There were no weapons such as "Iskander M," "Tochka U" and “Smerch” in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories - Lyova Mnatsakanyan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on March 17, Armenian defendant Lyova Mnatsakanyan responded to questions from state prosecutors regarding the presence of weapons such as Iskander M, Tochka U, and Smerch in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, Trend reports.

Mnatsakanyan noted that he had not seen these weapons in the occupied territories before, during, or after his term as "defense minister" of the so-called regime.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression.