Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with China on friendship bridge construction

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a law ratifying an agreement between the Kyrgyz Government and the Chinese Government on the construction of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Friendship Bridge, Trend reports via the administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement was signed on September 26, 2024, in Beijing. The law was approved by the Kyrgyz Parliament on February 12, 2025.

The deal lays the groundwork for a 187-meter bridge at the Irkeshtam border point, nestled along the Osh-Sary-Tash-Irkeshtam road in the Ak-Say district of the Osh region. The bridge is set to be constructed by China, and once it’s in the bag, the reins on the Kyrgyz territory will be handed over to the Kyrgyz authorities.

Ratifying the agreement is expected to boost trade and economic relations between China and Kyrgyzstan, meet the growing demand for passenger and freight transport between the two countries, and strengthen friendly cooperation and exchanges based on equality and mutual consultations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel