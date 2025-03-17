Azerbaijan, Russia Interparliamentary Cooperation Commission holds key meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The 22nd meeting of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation between Azerbaijan's Parliament and the Federal Assembly of Russian Federation took place today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

During the opening ceremony, speeches were delivered by the Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, and the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

In their welcome speeches, Gafarova and Matviyenko discussed the importance of interparliamentary relations. Both speakers also shared their thoughts on the activities of the deputies within the framework of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation.

At the event, the Chairman of the Culture Committee of Azerbaijan's Parliament Polad Bulbuloghlu was awarded the honorary badge "For Merits in the Development of Parliamentarism" by the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

The Azerbaijan-Russia Interparliamentary Commission then continued its work.

Co-chairs of the Commission – First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Ahmadov and First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Andrey Yatskin – informed the participants of the meeting about the agenda.

Following this, statements and comments on the agenda items were made.

After the discussion of the agenda items, the 22nd meeting of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation between Azerbaijan's Parliament and the Federal Assembly of Russia concluded.

The meeting was attended by members of the Interparliamentary Commission from Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as representatives of the relevant government structures.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel