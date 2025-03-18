Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan tallies transaction volume via payment terminals

Uzbekistan Materials 18 March 2025 07:04 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan tallies transaction volume via payment terminals

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. The amount of transactions done through POS terminals in Uzbekistan amounted to 33.3 trillion soums ($2.5 billion) in January 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank shows that Ipoteka Bank occupied the leading position with the highest volume of transactions (2.27 trillion soums, or $175.3 million).

The second place was occupied by TBC Bank, with revenue through payment terminals amounting to 2.26 trillion soums ($174.5 million). The National Bank of Uzbekistan rounded out the top three with 2.04 trillion soums ($157.5 million).

Meanwhile, APEX Bank found itself at the bottom of the barrel, racking up a mere 6.5 billion soums ($502,060) in transactions across the nation.

The total value of transactions conducted via POS terminals in Uzbekistan reached 326.7 trillion soums ($25.1 billion) in 2024. Aloqa Bank held the top position, recording the highest transaction volume at 46.4 trillion soums ($3.5 billion).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more