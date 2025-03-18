Uzbekistan tallies transaction volume via payment terminals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. The amount of transactions done through POS terminals in Uzbekistan amounted to 33.3 trillion soums ($2.5 billion) in January 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank shows that Ipoteka Bank occupied the leading position with the highest volume of transactions (2.27 trillion soums, or $175.3 million).

The second place was occupied by TBC Bank, with revenue through payment terminals amounting to 2.26 trillion soums ($174.5 million). The National Bank of Uzbekistan rounded out the top three with 2.04 trillion soums ($157.5 million).

Meanwhile, APEX Bank found itself at the bottom of the barrel, racking up a mere 6.5 billion soums ($502,060) in transactions across the nation.

The total value of transactions conducted via POS terminals in Uzbekistan reached 326.7 trillion soums ($25.1 billion) in 2024. Aloqa Bank held the top position, recording the highest transaction volume at 46.4 trillion soums ($3.5 billion).