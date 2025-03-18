Iranian FM and Russian Deputy FM meet in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi received Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who arrived in Tehran for consultations with Iranian officials, Trend reports.

The parties stressed the importance of ongoing consultations between the two countries at various levels to develop bilateral relations and promote regional and international peace and stability.

Araghchi also referred to the recent trilateral talks in Beijing and considered continued consultations on international issues important to ensure common interests.