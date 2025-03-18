ASCO introduces EcoPilot system for improved environmental sustainability (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company (ASCO) is expanding its use of innovative technologies to reduce emissions, ASCO told Trend.

In line with its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) strategy, the company has taken a significant step forward by implementing the EcoPilot system in collaboration with Swedish company QTAGG.

The system has been installed on the RoPax ferry "Azerbaijan" as part of a pilot project.

The first sea trial of the ferry equipped with this system has been successfully completed. It is expected that the EcoPilot system will help save fuel on each trip, reducing emissions by around 6 percent.

The EcoPilot technology uses an electronic system to optimize the vessel's route and automatically adjust its speed based on factors such as wind direction and strength, ship design, weather forecasts, and ocean currents. This contributes to lower fuel consumption and, in turn, reduced emissions," ASCO stated.