Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints chairperson of Atomic Energy Agency

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Almassadam Satkaliyev as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s president press-service.

“By Presidential order, Almassadam Satkaliyev has been appointed Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and is relieved of his previous position,” the statement said.

Almassadam Satkaliyev served as Chairman of the Board of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" from 2021 through 2023. On April 4, 2023, he was appointed Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan by a Presidential order.