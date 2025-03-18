Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on March 17 increased by $0.1 (0.13 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $73.42 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light also went up by $0.1 (0.14 percent) to $72.07 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $0.57 (1.01 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.96 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.6 (0.83 percent) more than the previous rate, at $72.26 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of March 18 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD. The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

