Uzbekistan, US focus on expanding co-op on their legislative bodies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekistan and the US discussed broadening their legislative collaboration to back and boost economic and investment ventures, especially in the mining, industrial, energy, and agricultural fields, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and US Congresswoman Carol Miller.

During the meeting, the sides focused on further developing and deepening the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US.

Both parties conveyed contentment with the elevated degree of bilateral collaboration attained in recent years. Political connections and interagency interactions are increasingly robust, while trade turnover and investment quantities have multiplied significantly. The business collaboration between the two nations is also increasing.



Furthermore, collaborative efforts that yield reciprocal advantages persist in transportation, customs, migration, culture, and other key sectors. The significance of forming connections between the regions of Uzbekistan and the United States was also highlighted.

To note, in January 2025, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and the United States registered a turnover of $54.9 million, indicating a year-over-year contraction of 9.1 percent compared to the $59.9 million benchmark established in January 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel