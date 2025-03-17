German president to embark on visit to S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the president's office, the visit is scheduled for March 30 - April 2. The president will be accompanied by Elke Büdenbender, the country's First Lady. It will be the first time that a Federal President has visited either country.

"During his visit to Azerbaijan, the Federal President will visit Baku’s historic city center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and hold a conversation on interfaith understanding and tolerance with Christian, Muslim, and Jewish religious leaders," Steinmeier's office says.