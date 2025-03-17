Iran calls recent Beijing meeting constructive support in upholding rule of law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ Iran views the recent meeting in Beijing among the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, China, and Russia as a constructive and beneficial event in support of the rule of law, said spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference in Tehran on March 17, Baghaei explained that this meeting, initiated by Iran, was the first of its kind and that Iran continuously engages in bilateral, regional, and international consultations with both Russia and China.

Baghaei highlighted that during the meeting, discussions were held among officials from Iran, China, and Russia regarding the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action (CJPOA) and Iran’s nuclear program. Additionally, consultations were held on multilateral cooperation under platforms such as the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

To note, a meeting was held in Beijing with officials from China, Iran, and Russia to discuss Iran's nuclear program on March 14. The discussions emphasized the need to end unilateral and unlawful sanctions against Iran, resolve issues through dialogue and diplomatic channels, and halt the policy of threats involving sanctions, pressure, and the use of force.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel