EIB to begin appraisal of Rogun HPP construction project in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 17. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has decided to initiate the process of appraising the Rogun hydropower plant (HPP) construction project in Tajikistan, Jozef Síkela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships said on X, Trend reports.

Síkela and EIB representatives visited the Rogun HPP, accompanied by Deputy PM Usmonali Usmonzoda, who is responsible for its realization, during his trip to Central Asian countries.

“The construction of the plant is supported through loans by a group of global development banks, and the European Investment Bank is also seriously considering involvement. EIB representatives were with us today during the visit to Rogun. The bank has now decided to initiate the process of appraisal of the project,” he said.

Síkela noted that the shareholders of the EIB are EU member states. The bank carefully evaluates all projects and only supports those that are economically sustainable. In this way, the bank sees its loans come back home, interest and all, while keeping a tight ship with its own funds or those pulled in through bonds and other financial tools.

“We, as the European Union, also support the project, which is appreciated both by local stakeholders and by European companies competing for contracts—and who are already quite successful in doing so,” he said.

Síkela highlighted that, at this juncture, approximately 17,000 individuals hailing from a multitude of nations across the globe are currently engaged in operations here.



He articulated that upon culmination, the dam will achieve the zenith of global elevation—approximately 335 meters. The hydroelectric facility is projected to achieve an output capacity of 3.6 gigawatts, surpassing the operational metrics of any existing power generation station across the European continent. It is projected to nearly double the nation’s yearly energy output.



The European Commissioner pointed out that it will also substantially enhance the nation’s hydrological management framework and bolster regional agronomy.

