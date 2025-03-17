Kazakhstan’s Turkestan to boost investment with new cotton processing complex

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. Akim (Governor) of the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, Nuralkhan Kusherov, instructed the heads of responsible departments and the akims of districts and cities to strengthen efforts to attract investments to the region, Trend reports via the Akimat of the Turkestan region.

As part of this initiative, the Governor of the Baidibek district of the Turkestan region, Yerlan Nurmakhanov, presented a project for a new cotton processing complex that will be implemented in the district. This project is aimed at developing the region's agriculture and promoting the cotton processing industry.

“The project will be implemented in the Baidibek district. Currently, work has begun on fencing the plot where the enterprise will be located. In the future, the project plans to organize production processes based on modern technologies,” the report says.

The district's Akimat is overseeing the implementation of the investment project and taking appropriate measures to ensure its timely and high-quality completion.

The project is initiated by the Kazakhstani company "AMANAT AGRO HOLDING." The investment volume amounts to 2.7 billion tenge (approximately $5.4 million). The annual production capacity of the complex is designed to process 60,000 tons of cotton raw material. Upon completion of the project, 60 new jobs will be created (for one shift).

