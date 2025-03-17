Equinor launches gas production at Halten East development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Equinor has started production at the Halten East development in the Norwegian Sea, two years after receiving approval from Norwegian authorities, Trend reports.

The project, delivered on schedule and within budget, aims to meet high demand for Norwegian piped gas.

Halten East is a tie-in development in the Kristin-Åsgard area, utilizing existing infrastructure at Åsgard B. The first phase includes six wells from five discoveries, with a second phase planned for 2029. The total project investment is around NOK 9 billion. Recoverable reserves are estimated at 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, with gas exported to Europe via Kårstø.

In November 2024, Equinor increased its stake in Halten East to 69.5% by acquiring Sval Energi’s share. Other partners include Vår Energi (24.6%) and Petoro (5.9%). The project is expected to support around 3,000 jobs annually through 2029.