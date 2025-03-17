7-8 thousand Armenian conscripts served annually in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories - Mnatsakanyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on March 17, Armenian defendant Lyova Mnatsakanyan admitted that each year, 7-8 thousand conscripts from Armenia were sent for military service in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

He stated that conscription occurred twice a year, with 3,500-4,000 Armenian citizens deployed to the occupied territories during each cycle. Mnatsakanyan further revealed that approximately 70 percent of those serving in the so-called regime's "army" were Armenian citizens, while the remaining 30 percent were Armenian residents of Karabakh.

"There was no distinction between them during their service; they were under the same command and wore the same military uniforms," he added.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression.