Iran highlights discord in US approach to dialogue and sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ There are significant contradictions and differing views in the recent requests made by the United States regarding Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in a statement, Trend reports.

In a press conference held today in Tehran, Baghaei stated that while the US expresses a willingness for dialogue, it keeps tightening the screws with sweeping sanctions on different Iranian trade and production sectors.

The spokesperson highlighted that Iran's oil minister, Mohsen Paknejad, has been sanctioned solely for performing his official duties related to crude oil production and sales.

Baghaei emphasized that these actions demonstrate a lack of consistency between the US's calls for dialogue and its punitive measures. He noted that diplomatic discussions should be based on mutual interests, respect, and equality.

To note, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reinstate maximum pressure on Iran on February 5. He also expressed hope that this policy would not be used frequently and stated that he was open to discussions with the Iranian president.

Reports indicate that President Trump sent a letter to Iran regarding potential negotiations on March 5. The letter was delivered to Iranian officials by Anwar Gargash, the UAE's diplomatic advisor.

