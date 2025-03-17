Iran's MFA intends to react to US president's letter after in-depth review

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ Iran will respond to the letter sent by US President Donald Trump after completing a thorough review process, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, Trend reports.

In a press conference held today in Tehran, Baghaei stated that Iran has no immediate plans to release the details of the letter sent by the US president. He noted that reports on the matter in the media are typically based on speculation.

The spokesperson further emphasized that when considering the US president’s statements, there is not much difference in content between the letter and his previous remarks.

To note, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reinstate maximum pressure on Iran on February 5. He also expressed hope that this policy would not be used frequently and stated that he was open to discussions with the Iranian president.

Reports indicate that President Trump sent a letter to Iran regarding potential negotiations on March 5. The letter was delivered to Iranian officials by Anwar Gargash, the UAE's diplomatic advisor.

