Azerbaijani FM warns Armenia's revanchism bents as primary hurdle to normalization process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The revanchism tendency in Armenia poses the main obstacle in finalizing the normalization process, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in the article titled "Azerbaijan's Independent and Sovereign Foreign Policy Model" published in the Azerbaijani parliament's analytical information journal, Trend reports.

In his article, the minister spoke about the negotiations related to the text of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement.

"Despite the progress made in the framework of bilateral negotiations on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the ongoing tendency of revanchism in Armenia, along with the failure of the Armenian side to demonstrate political will to amend provisions in the country's constitution and other legal acts that include territorial claims against our country, as well as Armenia's rapid militarization with direct support from foreign powers, remains the most serious obstacle to the completion of the normalization process. Keeping these threats under constant attention remains one of the main goals of our diplomacy.

Alongside this, expanding international efforts to solve the problem of missing persons created as a result of Armenia's nearly 30-year-long aggression, attracting support for large-scale humanitarian mine clearance operations, as well as focusing on the restoration of the rights of nearly 300,000 Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia, are also highly significant directions," Bayramov notes.

The minister states that, similar to the 30 years of occupation, following the 44-day Second Karabakh War and anti-terrorist operations, it is imperative to persist in efforts to counter the defamation campaign against Azerbaijan orchestrated by Armenia and its allies. Additionally, it is crucial to implement measures to neutralize threats to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, articulate these measures to the international community, and thwart endeavors to challenge or constrain these actions through consistent, systematic, and assertive foreign policy initiatives.

