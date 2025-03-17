Azerbaijan weighs mine defusion volume in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A total of 155 anti-personnel, 49 anti-tank mines, mines, and 606 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized in the liberated areas from March 13 through March 16, Trend reports via the weekly report of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the report, 1,651 ha of land were cleared of mines.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.