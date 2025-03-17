EBRD backs €25M green investment in Türkiye's beverage industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 25 million euro loan to Türkiye’s soft drinks producer Uludağ to support investments in production efficiency and renewable energy, Trend reports.

The funding will finance two aseptic production lines at Uludağ’s Yenice factory, which will operate without water, use energy-efficient dry sterilization methods, and minimize chemical use. Additionally, the company will install solar panels to reduce its carbon footprint.

The investment aims to enhance Uludağ’s competitiveness by enabling the production of new and value-added products.

EBRD Deputy Head of Türkiye, Erdem Yasar, emphasized that the partnership supports both sustainability and the company’s long-term competitiveness. Uludağ’s Head of Finance, Doğan Güneş Susuz, highlighted the investment’s role in improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

The EBRD remains a key investor in Türkiye, with over 22 billion euros committed since 2009, primarily in the private sector.