President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials of newly appointed Indian ambassador

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan Birender Singh Yadav, Trend reports.

During the ceremony, President Zhaparov congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan.

The sides focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed opportunities for deeper cooperation in areas such as trade, economics, culture, humanitarian exchanges, and military affairs.

"The bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and India are grounded in deep cultural and historical ties. We highly value the strategic partnership established in 2019," said the president

He emphasized Kyrgyzstan's strong commitment to the "Central Asia - India" dialogue and the country’s readiness to participate in high-level events.

Furthermore, the ambassador highlighted the substantial potential for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and education, underscoring the importance of increasing trade turnover and creating favorable conditions for business contacts.