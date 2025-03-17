Putin acknowledges Russia to remain one of key trade partners for Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 17. Russia continues to be one of the key trade and economic partners for Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Moscow, Trend reports.
“Russia stands as a pivotal and paramount economic ally within the trade landscape of Tajikistan. Our bilateral engagement is evolving, with last fiscal year witnessing a trade volume escalation exceeding seven percent, culminating in an approximate valuation of $1.6 billion. Furthermore, a total of 80 administrative divisions within the Russian Federation have forged collaborative alliances with the provinces of Tajikistan," Putin stated.
Putin also tipped his hat to Tajikistan’s bustling involvement in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), pointing out that the ink would be drying on relevant documents during the visit.
“We sincerely hope that your commitment to fostering good neighborly, friendly relations, and strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Russia will also be supported by the citizens of the Republic. I am confident that we will continue to collaborate in this spirit moving forward,” the Russian President added.
To note, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s official visit to Russia began on March 16.
