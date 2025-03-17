Putin acknowledges Russia to remain one of key trade partners for Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 17.​ Russia continues to be one of the key trade and economic partners for Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Moscow, Trend reports.

“Russia stands as a pivotal and paramount economic ally within the trade landscape of Tajikistan. Our bilateral engagement is evolving, with last fiscal year witnessing a trade volume escalation exceeding seven percent, culminating in an approximate valuation of $1.6 billion. Furthermore, a total of 80 administrative divisions within the Russian Federation have forged collaborative alliances with the provinces of Tajikistan," Putin stated.