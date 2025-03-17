Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 17, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies increased in price, while two decreased, compared to March 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,879 rials, and one euro is 633,097 rials, while on March 15, one euro was 632,733 rials.

Currency Rial on March 17 Rial on March 16 1 US dollar USD 581,879 581,030 1 British pound GBP 752,942 751,568 1 Swiss franc CHF 659,159 656,780 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,398 57,329 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,624 54,484 1 Danish krone DKK 84,866 84,713 1 Indian rupee INR 6,692 6,682 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,442 158,211 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,888,719 1,881,575 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,747 207,439 100 Japanese yens JPY 391,405 390,916 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,860 74,746 1 Omani rial OMR 1,511,399 1,509,168 1 Canadian dollar CAD 405,105 404,289 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 334,422 333,872 1 South African rand ZAR 32,028 31,980 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,923 15,902 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,806 6,795 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,857 159,624 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,406 44,343 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,879 367,423 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,168 154,941 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,547,551 1,545,293 1 Singapore dollar SGD 436,291 435,404 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,608 477,073 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,702 19,609 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,065 417,457 1 Libyan dinar LYD 120,902 120,721 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,393 80,280 100 Thai baht THB 1,734,971 1,734,067 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,874 130,673 1,000 South Korean won KRW 400,871 400,367 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 820,704 819,506 1 euro EUR 633,097 632,733 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,941 115,928 1 Georgian lari GEL 209,648 209,342 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,556 35,533 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,258 8,237 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,822 177,421 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,282 341,782 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,016,197 1,014,558 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,201 53,343 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,243 165,798 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,780 8,827

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,984 rials and $1 costs 706,772 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 748,038 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,521 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1 million rials.

