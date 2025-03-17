Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 17

Iran Materials 17 March 2025 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 17, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies increased in price, while two decreased, compared to March 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,879 rials, and one euro is 633,097 rials, while on March 15, one euro was 632,733 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 17

Rial on March 16

1 US dollar

USD

581,879

581,030

1 British pound

GBP

752,942

751,568

1 Swiss franc

CHF

659,159

656,780

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,398

57,329

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,624

54,484

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,866

84,713

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,692

6,682

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,442

158,211

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,888,719

1,881,575

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,747

207,439

100 Japanese yens

JPY

391,405

390,916

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,860

74,746

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,511,399

1,509,168

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

405,105

404,289

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

334,422

333,872

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,028

31,980

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,923

15,902

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,806

6,795

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,857

159,624

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,406

44,343

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,879

367,423

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,168

154,941

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,547,551

1,545,293

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

436,291

435,404

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,608

477,073

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,702

19,609

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,065

417,457

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

120,902

120,721

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,393

80,280
100 Thai baht

THB

1,734,971

1,734,067

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,874

130,673

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

400,871

400,367

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

820,704

819,506

1 euro

EUR

633,097

632,733

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,941

115,928

1 Georgian lari

GEL

209,648

209,342

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,556

35,533

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,258

8,237

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,822

177,421

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,282

341,782

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,016,197

1,014,558

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,201

53,343

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,243

165,798

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,780

8,827

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,984 rials and $1 costs 706,772 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 748,038 rials, and the price of $1 totals 687,521 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1 million rials.

