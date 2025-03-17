Turkmenistan, Qatar look to expand cooperation in energy, investment, and transportation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 17. The ministers of Turkmenistan and Qatar sat down at the table to hash out ways to broaden their partnership, zeroing in on energy, investment, and transportation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A Turkmen delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov also exchanged views with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on regional security, economic development, and the situation in Afghanistan. The officials emphasized the importance of high-level meetings between the leaders of the two countries in strengthening Turkmen-Qatari relations.

Special attention was given to the ongoing construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, with the Qatari side praising Turkmenistan's efforts in the project.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to working together within international organizations. Qatar was also invited to participate in a high-level forum set to take place in Turkmenistan on December 12, 2025, as part of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Turkmenistan and Qatar emphasized the importance of deepening their economic ties and exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors. Moreover, agreements signed in 2022 and projects planned for 2023-2024 indicate a deepening of economic ties between Turkmenistan and Qatar. Both countries are rolling up their sleeves to broaden the horizons of trade and investment, particularly in the fields of agriculture and construction, with an eye on building a solid foundation for infrastructure development.

